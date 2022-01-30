Winter fun featured at University of Alberta Botanic Garden festival

The University of Alberta's Botanic Garden, south of the city, is offering outdoor activities for people to enjoy the outdoors.

Danielle Rouleau, assistant event coordinator, said the All-Canadian Winter festival is all about celebrating the best that Canadian winter has to offer while featuring kick sledding, hockey puck shoot, snowshoe tours, and snowball fights.

The festival runs on weekends to March 13.

On Saturday, a group of snowshoers were led by a local Métis guide and geologist as they learned about the land around them, its history and enjoyed the scenery.

"It's a lot of fun and a good workout," Rouleau said.

For the guided tours, those interested can pre-register online. All other events are included with admission to the garden.

"Come to the garden and enjoy nature," Rouleau added. "(It's great) to be out in the nice open and fresh air."

For more information, visit the garden's website.