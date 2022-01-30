Winter fun featured at University of Alberta Botanic Garden festival
The University of Alberta's Botanic Garden, south of the city, is offering outdoor activities for people to enjoy the outdoors.
Danielle Rouleau, assistant event coordinator, said the All-Canadian Winter festival is all about celebrating the best that Canadian winter has to offer while featuring kick sledding, hockey puck shoot, snowshoe tours, and snowball fights.
The festival runs on weekends to March 13.
On Saturday, a group of snowshoers were led by a local Métis guide and geologist as they learned about the land around them, its history and enjoyed the scenery.
"It's a lot of fun and a good workout," Rouleau said.
For the guided tours, those interested can pre-register online. All other events are included with admission to the garden.
"Come to the garden and enjoy nature," Rouleau added. "(It's great) to be out in the nice open and fresh air."
For more information, visit the garden's website.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
WEATHER
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Second day of protests seizes Ottawa, police investigating 'desecration' incidents
Ottawa is weathering the second day of the trucker convoy’s rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, as the nation’s capital remains nearly impassible due to protesters' vehicles.
LIVE | Live updates: Day 2 of trucker protest in Ottawa
One day after thousands of truckers and supporters descended on Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions, many are expected to return on Sunday for a second rally.
See satellite imagery of the 'freedom rally' protest in Ottawa
A series of satellite images reveal the scene at Parliament Hill on Saturday as thousands turned out in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.
Truck protest shuts down access to key Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta
A major border crossing in Coutts, Alta. is snarled with traffic because of truck drivers taking part in a nationwide protest against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules and Premier Jason Kenney says it is against the law.
'Cannot look the other way': Transport minister on hateful symbols at trucker protests
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says hateful images at the trucker convoy's rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions can't be ignored as Canadians reflect on the weekend that has brought thousands of protesters to Ottawa's capital.
Canada pulls out more personnel from embassy in Ukraine
The Canadian government has moved to pull out the remaining non-essential staff from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine and their families. Global Affairs Canada announced the decision on Sunday, saying that their highest priority is the safety and security of Canadian citizens.
Harry and Meghan express 'concerns' to Spotify over misinformation
Prince Harry and Meghan have expressed their 'concerns' to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation on the platform, joining a growing group of personalities putting pressure on the streaming service amid a dispute about Joe Rogan's controversial podcast.
Trudeau seeks NDP, Bloc support to prevent Conservative 'obstructionism'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is counting on the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP to help his minority Liberal government get things done in the face of what he anticipates will be systematic obstructionism by the Conservatives.
Ottawa homeless shelter staff harassed by convoy protesters demanding food
An Ottawa homeless shelter says protesters from the 'Freedom Convoy' harassed some staff and volunteers Saturday, demanding food from its soup kitchen.
Calgary
-
Truck protest shuts down access to key Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta
A major border crossing in Coutts, Alta. is snarled with traffic because of truck drivers taking part in a nationwide protest against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules and Premier Jason Kenney says it is against the law.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Second day of protests seizes Ottawa, police investigating 'desecration' incidents
Ottawa is weathering the second day of the trucker convoy’s rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, as the nation’s capital remains nearly impassible due to protesters' vehicles.
-
Gaudreau OT winner, Markstrom shutout lead Flames to 1-0 win over Canucks
Johnny Gaudreau made the most of his second chance on Saturday night by changing his tactic.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert philanthropist wins auction for Pegasus Project Mustang
Prince Albert’s Gord Broda won the Pegasus Project custom built muscle car after placing the highest bid at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction on Friday, with proceeds going to STARS.
-
Sask. premier pledges to end proof of vaccination policies in letter to truckers
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe pledged to end the province’s proof of vaccination policies in a letter to truckers posted on Facebook Saturday morning.
-
Early morning blaze sees Saskatoon Fire Department dispatched to 109 Street West
Saskatoon Fire responded to reports of a fire in a furnace room at 5:14 a.m. Sunday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 1,331 new cases, one new death
Saskatchewan reported 1,331 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as one new death.
-
Demonstrators descend upon Sask. Legislative Building for 'solidarity convoy,' opposing vaccine mandate for truckers
As the week long ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ culminated on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, more than one thousand people showed their support from outside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
-
Special weather statement released for Regina, most of southern Sask.
Environment Canada released a special weather statement early Sunday morning, warning of another ‘Alberta clipper’ moving into the province.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports five deaths Sunday, 164 people in hospital with COVID-19
New Brunswick reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday. So far this month, over 70 people have died from the virus in the province.
-
N.S. reports 92 people receiving specialized care in COVID-19 unit Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia said Sunday there are 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.
-
Family of popular Cape Breton Zamboni driver overwhelmed by support
A week after suffering a heart attack, a well-known Zamboni driver in Cape Breton is on the road to recovery.
Toronto
-
Full list of restrictions lifting in Ontario tomorrow
At 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Ontario will enter the first step of its three-step reopening plan, meaning that a number of restrictions imposed earlier this month in an attempt to curb transmission of the Omicron variant will lift.
-
Ontario reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations see significant drop
Ontario health officials reported 58 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday while hospitalizations dropped significantly to 3,019.
-
Some urge vaccine certificates to require three doses as Ontario set for reopening
Restaurants, gyms, cinemas and many other businesses in Ontario are set to open their doors once again on Monday to fully vaccinated patrons, but with COVID-19 levels likely just past a peak, some question if 'fully vaccinated' should be redefined.
Montreal
-
Montreal hospital delivers baby to unvaccinated mother with COVID-19, who is now on life support
A woman who is critically ill with COVID-19 and was pregnant is now at a Montreal hospital on a type of life support, after doctors decided it was safest to deliver her baby prematurely.
-
Carey Price to speak publicly after extended absence
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price is scheduled to speak after an extended absence from the spotlight.
-
Almost 45 per cent of eligible Quebecers are boosted, COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again
Quebec reported on Sunday that there are now 3,621,187 people in the province who have received a third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44 per cent of the eligible population.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Protesters return to Parliament Hill for second day of 'Freedom Convoy' rally
A small group of people returned to Parliament Hill Sunday morning for a second day of the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates and public health restrictions.
-
Ottawa homeless shelter staff harassed by convoy protesters demanding food
An Ottawa homeless shelter says protesters from the 'Freedom Convoy' harassed some staff and volunteers Saturday, demanding food from its soup kitchen.
-
Several criminal investigations underway connected with Ottawa convoy protest
The Ottawa Police Service is asking residents to call and formally report any criminal activity they may see related to the large "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in Ottawa and not to rely on social media.
Kitchener
-
Crews investigate structure fire in Cambridge
The Cambridge Fire Department, Ontario Fire Marshal and Waterloo regional police are investigating the cause of a fully involved structure fire in Cambridge on Sunday.
-
Driver charged after tractor trailer veers off Highway 7/8
Ontario Provincial Police said a driver has been charged after a tractor trailer veered off the highway and into a roadside ditch on Highway 7/8 in Wilmot Township on Sunday.
-
Ontario reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations see significant drop
Ontario health officials reported 58 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday while hospitalizations dropped significantly to 3,019.
Northern Ontario
-
Fort Albany First Nation embarks on journey to uncover truth behind St. Anne's Indian Residential School
Community officials have announced that Fort Albany First Nation, located on the James Bay Coast, is initiating the difficult journey of uncovering the truth behind St. Anne's Indian Residential School.
-
Officer-involved shooting in North Bay closes Chippewa Street area, SIU investigating
North Bay police have confirmed that Chippewa Street and Fraser Street will remain closed due to an officer-involved shooting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sault police now investigating Saturday's 400 block of Second Line West incident as homicide
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has confirmed that Saturday's street closures in the 400 Block of Second Line West were due to what officials now say is a homicide investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Local convoy drives through Winnipeg, but not all truckers are on board
As a nationwide trucker convoy arrived in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates for Canadian truckers a local convoy made its way through Winnipeg.
-
'People refer to them as Stonehenge': abandoned concrete plant turns into photo destination
Four small hills covered with geometrically spaced concrete spires on the outskirts of Winnipeg has been attracting visitors for years.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Second day of protests seizes Ottawa, police investigating 'desecration' incidents
Ottawa is weathering the second day of the trucker convoy’s rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, as the nation’s capital remains nearly impassible due to protesters' vehicles.
Vancouver
-
Coroners service called to 'tragic' East Vancouver fire
The BC Coroners Service has been called to the scene of a fire in East Vancouver Sunday morning.
-
After reflecting on two election defeats, B.C. Liberals get ready to elect new leader
A new leader will be chosen by British Columbia's Liberals on Saturday after a months-long campaign that often focused on renewal and a new course for a party that has lost successive elections after 16 years in power.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Second day of protests seizes Ottawa, police investigating 'desecration' incidents
Ottawa is weathering the second day of the trucker convoy’s rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, as the nation’s capital remains nearly impassible due to protesters' vehicles.
Vancouver Island
-
After reflecting on two election defeats, B.C. Liberals get ready to elect new leader
A new leader will be chosen by British Columbia's Liberals on Saturday after a months-long campaign that often focused on renewal and a new course for a party that has lost successive elections after 16 years in power.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Second day of protests seizes Ottawa, police investigating 'desecration' incidents
Ottawa is weathering the second day of the trucker convoy’s rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, as the nation’s capital remains nearly impassible due to protesters' vehicles.
-
See satellite imagery of the 'freedom rally' protest in Ottawa
A series of satellite images reveal the scene at Parliament Hill on Saturday as thousands turned out in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.