Winter storm to bring Edmonton 'literally four different seasons in one day,' no reprieve for snow crews

Between one and three millimetres of rain coated Alberta’s capital city Monday morning in the start of a winter storm that is also expected to bring snow, wind and frigid temperatures.

By 10:30 a.m., the weather stations at Blatchford and Edmonton International Airport had counted 2.3 millimetres and 1.7 millimetres of rain, respectively.

The rain froze as it landed, icing up walks and roadways throughout the city and capital region, evidenced by dozens of crashes.

Thirty-seven collisions were reported to Edmonton police between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., including four that left people injured.

City trucks going for a dive this morning as they try to put sand on the roads #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/lgdy3tZa2d — Aman Jaggi (@Aman5ingh) January 17, 2022

About 40 vehicles ended up in ditches along 23 Avenue in southwest Edmonton. Police asked drivers to avoid both west and eastbound 23 Avenue between 119 Street and Magrath Road until the blockage was cleared. No one was hurt, police said, but several vehicles sustained “minor damage.”

Crews had the hill sanded before noon.

The city’s supervisor of field operations said road maintenance began Sunday night in anticipation of the freezing rain.

“We called in additional staff to get them into sander trucks and try to get some material out there ahead of the freezing rain,” Andrew Grant told CTV News Edmonton.

The strategy is to target top priority roads first – those with higher speeds and volumes of traffic – as well as known problem areas like the river valley, hills and bridge decks.

“With the temperature that is forecasted here over the next 48 hours, it’s absolutely critical our crews get those areas back down to bare pavement and just reduce the risk of any ice formation on those areas.”

“The freezing rain earlier this morning has made city streets extremely slippery,” Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison said.

“If you have to go out this morning, please drive slow and maintain a healthy space between you and the other vehicles on the road.”

Traffic was also redirected outside of St. Albert because of a collision on Villeneuve Road near Range Road 260. Commuters were asked to avoid the area between Ray Gibbon Drive and Range Road 261.

INCOMING STORM

A low-pressure weather system is driving the storm. Rain is expected to become snow by Monday afternoon and wind will follow. Temperatures will drop to the -20s and -30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s not very often our operations see literally four different seasons in one day, so we’re going to continue to change and adapt to whatever the season of the hour is as the next 24 to 48 hours passes by,” Grant commented.

The bout of freezing rain is one of several the Edmonton region has seen since mid-December, so it’s not the first time this season Grant’s crews have had to change strategies.

“(We’re) using all kinds of tools from ice blades to rock chip to salt to sand, so we’re definitely running through our repertoire of tools this year,” he said.

“It’d be nice to get a little bit of a reprieve from the weather, but Mother Nature doesn’t always see it that way.”