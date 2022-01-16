Winter storm to slam through central and northwest Alberta on Monday

Rain, freezing rain, snow and gusty wind will affect a large area of central and northwest Alberta on Monday. But, the impact of the storm will likely be felt into Tuesday morning.

Winter Storm WATCHes are in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas, as well as most of central, north-central and northwest Alberta. Those will likely be upgraded to a WARNING by Sunday night.

Northwest Alberta will get hit first with heavy snow (and a risk of freezing rain) Sunday night and early Monday. The storm will then move southeast through Monday.

Edmonton and area gets rain or some mixed precipitation with a risk of freezing rain Monday morning, causing significant problems for the morning commute. The rain will change over to snow by late Monday, with several centimetres expected by Monday night or Tuesday morning. That snow will coat icy roads and sidewalks causing problems right through the day Monday, including the afternoon commute.

THEN...gusty wind develops Monday night, and temperatures drop dramatically by Tuesday morning, ensuring a major freeze-over. So... the Tuesday drive to work or school will ALSO be "dicey", to say the least.

If possible, avoid travelling on highways in Central and northwest Alberta Monday and early Tuesday.

Watch CTV Morning Live Monday as Cory Edel will have the latest update, and we'll continue to track the storm through the day Monday and into Tuesday.