Winter storm wallops Edmonton region
The city's first major snowfall created treacherous driving conditions around Edmonton Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:22AM MST
EDMONTON – Edmontonians woke up to a blanket of snow Saturday morning as a winter storm rolled through the city.
Rain on Friday evening, coupled with the city’s first major snowfall, created treacherous driving conditions around the city.
A total of six millimetres of rain fell late in the evening, before transitioning to snow overnight into the morning.
A snowfall warning remains in effect for Edmonton along with various regions across Alberta.
Up to 20 cm of snow is expected in some areas before it tapers off Sunday.