EDMONTON – Edmontonians woke up to a blanket of snow Saturday morning as a winter storm rolled through the city.

Rain on Friday evening, coupled with the city’s first major snowfall, created treacherous driving conditions around the city.

A total of six millimetres of rain fell late in the evening, before transitioning to snow overnight into the morning.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Edmonton along with various regions across Alberta.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected in some areas before it tapers off Sunday.