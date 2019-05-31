A Sherwood Park three-year-old with a genetic disease saw her wish come true on Friday—and it arrived on four wheels.

Madison Cooper and her family were gifted a travel trailer so that they can spend more time together camping.

“Madison was so excited,” Madison’s mother, Meghan Cooper, said.

Camping is something the family has had less time to do since Madison was diagnosed with optic nerve glioma and neurofibromatosis, which causes tumours to grow on her nerve tissue.

The three-year-old is receiving both chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

“I can take her out whenever she wants, which is amazing. I get to create so many memories,” Meghan said.

“It just means we get to relax, just a little bit.”

The family said it already had plans for the trailer—this weekend.