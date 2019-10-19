

EDMONTON -- Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland is in Edmonton throw her support behind two candidates running in hotly contested ridings.

Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, first appeared at a rally for Edmonton Mill Woods candidate Amarjeet Sohi at his campaign office.

Chrystia Freeland welcomed by Edmonton Mill Woods Liberal candidate Amarjeet Sohi https://t.co/H3Ogmhfm35 pic.twitter.com/3JALiShsf7 — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) October 19, 2019

Freeman will then join Edmonton Centre candidate Randy Boissonnault at his Jasper Avenue office for another rally at 2 p.m.

The visit comes just two days before Canadians head to the polls to elect their local Member of Parliament as polls show a tight two-horse race between the Liberals and Conservatives.

A Nanos poll released Friday showed the Liberals take a slight lead, with 32.6 per cent of respondents saying they would consider voting Liberal while 30.3 per cent said they'd vote Conservative.

Edmonton Mill Woods and Edmonton Centre are two of just three Alberta ridings that went Liberal in the 2015 election.

Analysts predict the Edmonton ridings will be close battles. In 2015, Sohi won Mill Woods by just under 100 votes.