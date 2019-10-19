With 2 days left in campaign, Freeland campaigns for Edmonton Liberal candidates
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers a statement while entering a cabinet meeting in Sherbrooke, Que. on January 17, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 11:35AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 19, 2019 1:19PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland is in Edmonton throw her support behind two candidates running in hotly contested ridings.
Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, first appeared at a rally for Edmonton Mill Woods candidate Amarjeet Sohi at his campaign office.
Freeman will then join Edmonton Centre candidate Randy Boissonnault at his Jasper Avenue office for another rally at 2 p.m.
The visit comes just two days before Canadians head to the polls to elect their local Member of Parliament as polls show a tight two-horse race between the Liberals and Conservatives.
A Nanos poll released Friday showed the Liberals take a slight lead, with 32.6 per cent of respondents saying they would consider voting Liberal while 30.3 per cent said they'd vote Conservative.
Edmonton Mill Woods and Edmonton Centre are two of just three Alberta ridings that went Liberal in the 2015 election.
Analysts predict the Edmonton ridings will be close battles. In 2015, Sohi won Mill Woods by just under 100 votes.