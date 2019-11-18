EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos have failed to make the Grey Cup in Jason Maas' four seasons as head coach, and after losing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Final Sunday, his future with the team is coming into question.

The Eskimos have made the playoffs three times in four seasons, but with the team's record trending down in the last two seasons, and with Maas down to one year left in his contract, speculation is ramping up.

"I think the fan base here is extremely passionate, which is one of the best things about working for this organization and there are high expectations, as there should be," said Eskimos General Manager Brock Sunderland.

Maas made it clear he wants to stay in Edmonton, but that it's not his decision to make.

"Everyone that knows me knows I'm an Edmonton guy," Maas said. "I've lived here for 20 years, my family lives here. I love Edmonton."

Quarterback Trevor Harris said playing for Maas this season, their first together, was an honour.

"I would love to play for him again, but I don't think it's any secret about how I feel playing for him," Harris said.

Edmonton finished the regular season with an 8-10 record, a stark difference with Hamilton's CFL-best 15-3.

The Tiger-Cats cruised to a 36-16 and will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup in Calgary Sunday at 4 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook