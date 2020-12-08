EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital is being put on the province's watch list, Alberta's chief medical officer of health announced Tuesday.

The facility had 102 COVID-19 patients and was managing active outbreaks or alerts on 13 units, as of that afternoon.

"The site has decided to place the entire facility on watch status," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"This is a precautionary measure which brings enhanced measures to every unit not on an outbreak."

She urged Albertans to continue to consider the hospital – as well as any other in the province – a safe place to receive care, but said, "I know that staff and physicians are working under incredible stress."

According to Alberta Health Services, RAH has five units managing an outbreak. The worst has infected 16 patients and five workers. One person has died on that unit.

MORE SURGERIES POSTPONED

The announcement came alongside a report of 1,727 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. There are 654 people with the disease in hospital, including 112 in ICUs.

Edmonton hospitals alone are treating 357 of the province's COVID-19 patients.

As a result, even more non-emergent surgeries will be postponed.

Hinshaw estimated 60 per cent of non-urgent scheduled surgeries that require a hospital stay will be pushed back.

Surgeries will continue for major and minor trauma as well as urgent cancer, cardiac and vascular cases.

Ambulatory visits and procedures will be reduced as needed.

As much as 40 per cent of diagnostic imaging services could be affected, too.

AHS will be contacting patients whose appointment is affected.