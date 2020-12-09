EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor will announce new COVID-19 numbers and speak about the new rules introduced on Tuesday this afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney banned indoor and outdoor gatherings, closed in-person services at restaurants, bars and cafes, reduced retail and mall capacity to 15 per cent and implemented an indoor mask bylaw provincewide.

The gathering restrictions became effective Tuesday but the rest will come online Sunday at 12:01 a.m. and be in place for at least four weeks.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, also announced 1,727 coronavirus cases, increasing the active count to 20,388 infections, and nine deaths.

There are 654 patients in hospital with the disease, including 112 in intensive care.

A total of 72,028 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 and 640 of them have died.

