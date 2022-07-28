With the deadline to deliver a kids COVID-19 vaccine days away, Alberta says it is still working the rollout

Alberta parents are still waiting to find out when they can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.

The province said earlier this month that the vaccination program for children ages six months to five years would begin by the end of July.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said Thursday it anticipates an announcement in the "next few days."

"Alberta’s government is currently working on the roll out of the expansion of access to Moderna Spikevax," Mark Feldbusch told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.

Alberta’s official opposition is calling on the government to make the vaccines available sooner.

“As of today, Alberta is the only province in Canada where parents cannot book appointments for children under five years old. This is simply unacceptable,” said NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman in a written statement.

B.C., Saskatchewan and Ontario began offering vaccines for the age group in the last two weeks.

Manitoba only offers the vaccine to Indigenous, Métis and Inuit children, and children who are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition.

Newfoundland is currently not offering the shot, but will begin offering it to babies six months of age and up on Aug. 1.

Fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines were made available to Albertans ages 18 and older last week.