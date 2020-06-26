Advertisement
Witness says man was stabbed in Kingsway incident
A witness told CTV News Edmonton a man was stabbed during a dispute over a stolen bike on Kingsway NW on June 26, 2020.
EDMONTON -- An injured man was taken away from a scene near Victoria Cross Memorial Park Friday afternoon.
Police were still on scene and limiting traffic on Kingsway NW at 3:30 p.m.
A witness told CTV News Edmonton on scene a man was stabbed in the neck during a dispute over a stolen bike and that his family used a diaper to stop the bleeding.
They were told the victim was alive but in serious condition.
Edmonton Police Service has not confirmed any information.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson