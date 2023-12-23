Witness says multiple shots fired during police incident on Stony Plain Road Saturday

Part of Stony Plain Road was closed briefly Saturday morning and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area.

Rodas Estifanos works at the McDonald's nearby. She said was on her break around 9 a.m. when police surrounded a truck outside on 186 Street.

"All I see is guns out, police out there," Estifanos said. "It was honestly a scene."

The road was blocked off, and numerous police vehicles set up a blockade around the truck.

"Everybody just dropped everything, we're all just looking at it. The customers were all looking at it," Estifanos said. "It was pretty intense."

In a video taken by Estifanos on her cell phone, several police officers appeared to have their guns drawn. She said she heard three shots.

A person can be seen crawling along the ground toward police, and soon after officers can be seen putting the person in handcuffs.

Estifanos said she saw at least two people taken into custody, but she could not say how many for sure.

The pickup truck, and several police vehicles, remained on the road for several hours.

Two tires on the driver's side were flat and an officer could be seen taking pictures of the truck.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to police for more information but has not received a response.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny