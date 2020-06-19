EDMONTON -- Police are looking for the people who were involved in a reported drive-by shooting that happened in west Edmonton last month.

On Tuesday, May 26, police were called to 110 Avenue and 127 around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to reports, a black Hyundai Elantra and a dark coloured Hyundai Sonata stopped next to each other at the intersection of 125 Street and 110 Avenue.

The occupants of the vehicles engaged in a heated verbal exchange, and the two cars drove to 127 Street and 110 Avenue, where residents reported hearing gunshots.

As of June 19, no injuries have been reported, but police are hoping to find out who was in the vehicles.

Anyone in the area who might have witnessed the incident or have security or dash cam video of the date in question is asked to contact police. Investigators have already released some security video of the cars.

You can contact the police at 780-423-4567, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.