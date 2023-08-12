Witnesses describe hearing gunshots moments before death of man in Edmonton park

Police are investigating after the death of a man in a central Edmonton playground on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Eastwood Park just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

A neighbour describes hearing gunshots minutes before.

"I was just sitting in my living room here. I heard about five pops. It sounded like firecrackers, so I stood up and looked out my house window and noticed people kind of scrambling over to the park one corner area there," Dianne Helms told CTV News Edmonton.

"It had dawned on me that someone actually was shot. There was a lady that was crying, screaming out ‘What’s the address here?’ I ended up yelling out my address so that they could call an ambulance."

Helms said she saw emergency responders perform CPR on the man, who she said appeared to have several gunshot wounds, but he couldn't be saved.

"Within 15 minutes there must have been 40 police scouring this park here, which is quite alarming, because there were still children playing in the park there at the time of the shooting."

The Edmonton Police Service says when officers responded they found a man in his 30s in life-threatening condition.

He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Helms describes the neighbourhood as quiet and family-friendly.

"Lots of families come out to the splash park here. And today it's just been nothing but tears and worry."

"I'm a single mom. I've got a 4-year-old daughter here, so it's very alarming."

Another witness told CTV News Edmonton he saw a man get out of a black SUV and approach the table with a rifle where the victim was sitting with two women, believed to be his sister and his fiancé.

A small memorial has now been placed in the park.

Police tell CTV News they believe the killing was targeted.

"While we do not currently have any suspect(s) in custody, our detectives are actively investigating and canvassing the area," Staff Sgt. Don Curle of the EPS homicide section said in a news release.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune and Jeremy Thompson