EDMONTON -- Edmonton police want to speak to anyone who saw an elderly woman drive into a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk in Westmount on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old pedestrian was walking with her husband south across 107 Avenue on the east side of 123 Street, police say, when a westbound SUV hit her.

The collision happened around 7:35 p.m.

Police were told the Ford Escape approached the intersection in the curb lane, and struck the woman in the crosswalk.

Her injuries were not life threatening. Her husband was not injured.

The woman driving the SUV stayed on scene.

Investigators say speed and impairment are not factors in the collision, but that they would like to speak with any witnesses.