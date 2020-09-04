Advertisement
Witnesses report hearing gunshots in north Edmonton, police investigating
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 11:30PM MDT
Police were called to a north Edmonton neighbourhood on Sept. 4, 2020. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after an incident in north Edmonton on Friday night.
It happened in the area of 121 Street and 140 Avenue before 10 p.m.
Neighbours tell CTV News Edmonton they heard six or seven shots fired and a car driving away at high speed.
Police have not released any details at the time of publication.