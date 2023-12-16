Witnesses see car drive away from church fire in Janvier Friday night: RCMP

RCMP are investigating a church fire in a small northern Alberta community on Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Mounties were called to a fire at the church in Janvier.

Officers said the church was "fully engulfed in flames," but did not say when the fire was put out or how much damage was done.

Witnesses in the area said they saw a silver sedan driving away from the church around the time it went up in flames.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4000.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Hamlet of Janvier is around 120 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.