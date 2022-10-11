Witnesses wanted for northwest Edmonton crash involving pedestrian

Police are asking for witnesses to a crash involving a pedestrian in northwest Edmonton last week.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 3, police say a black SUV was turning right onto 121A Avenue from 156 Street when it hit a man crossing 121A Avenue.

The 44-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers with dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the crash are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-5467 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.