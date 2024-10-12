Witnesses wanted in fiery Yellowhead Crash Saturday night

Police are looking for witnesses to a single-car crash that closed Yellowhead Trail in both directions on Saturday night.

At about 6:30 p.m., police said an Infiniti G35 was reportedly heading west on the Yellowhead in the far-right lane when it "suddenly lost control."

The car then crossed all lanes of traffic, hit the centre median, rolled, landed in the far left eastbound lane and burst into flames.

Bystanders reportedly helped two men and two boys out of the burning car.

The two men were taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The two boys were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road remained closed until past 11 p.m.

The crash is under investigation, and police are asking any witnesses, or anyone with footage of the crash, to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.