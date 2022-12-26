Witnesses wanted in hit-and-run crash with firearm: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for anyone who may have seen a hit-and-run crash that happened in south Edmonton in early December.
Around 10:40 p.m. Dec. 9, officers responded to a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of 102 Street and 19 Avenue.
Officers said three men left the scene on foot after the pickup truck they were in hit a traffic light at the intersection, and at least two of them were seen running toward Montana's restaurant at 1720 99 Street.
Police said a firearm and ammunition were found stored unsafely in the truck.
A senior couple is believed to have taken several photographs of the two men who ran toward Montana's, officers said, and they are asking the couple to come forward with any information that can help the investigation.
Anyone else with information about this crash is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
