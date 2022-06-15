Witnesses wanted in Mill Woods hit-and-run

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses to an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Mill Woods.

At around 2:10 a.m. on June 7, a woman was hit by a newer model black Ford Mustang while walking her bike across the crosswalk at 66 Street and 23 Avenue in Edmonton.

Police say the crash left the front driver’s side heavily damaged, and the driver of the truck circled the area before driving away from the scene westbound on 23 Avenue.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, but did not die.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to contact EPS.