Witnesses wanted in suspicious death near High Level Bridge

A man's death is under investigation after he was found critically injured on the LRT foot path near the High Level Bridge on Friday night.

Police said the 68-year-old man was found injured around 9:15 p.m. on the Dudley B. Menzies Bridge under the LRT.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police say his death is suspicious, and homicide detectives are investigating.

Detectives believe there were numerous pedestrians and cyclists in the area at the time, and they are asking anyone with information to contact police.

"We also know that several of these people may have GoPro or similar cameras that were active at the time," said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the homicide section.

"What may seem like insignificant video, may have captured valuable information for investigators and we encourage them to come forward."

Information can be reported be calling police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.