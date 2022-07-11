Wizard Lake placed under algae advisory

Alberta Health Services warns against swimming and wading in areas of Wizard Lake due to a blue-green algae bloom.

Visitors to the central Alberta lake south of Edmonton are advised to avoid all contact with areas of the lake where blue-green algae are visible.

AHS does not recommend consuming whole fish and fish trimmings from the lake. Cooked fish fillets remain safe.

"Visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, including Wizard Lake, at any time," the advisory read.

"Boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae. An alternate source of drinking water should also be provided for pets and livestock while this advisory is active."

Appearing like fuzz or globs on the surface of water, blue-green algae can be brown, pinkish-red, or greenish-brown in colour. It often smells grassy or musty.

Anyone who comes in contact with blue-green algae or ingests water containing the naturally occurring cyanobacteria can experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rash, and swollen lips. AHS says symptoms can appear within hours and resolve by two days.

"Weather and wind conditions can cause algae blooms to move from one location in the lake to another," AHS added. "Due to this, the advisory will remain in effect for Wizard Lake until further notice."

Wizard Lake is approximately 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.