WNBA ballers tipping off at Rogers Place Saturday

Pro ballers are preparing to dish it up at Rogers Place.

Canada's second-ever pre-season WNBA game will be played in Edmonton Saturday with the Los Angeles Sparks taking on the Seattle Storm.

Storm head coach Noelle Quinn is also the lead assistant coach for the Canada Women's National Team, which is ranked fifth in the world by FIBA.

"People can expect a great game," said Tammy Sutton-Brown, former WNBA All-Star. "The girls are going to play hard … I think it's going to be a really competitive game and it's going to be a fun atmosphere."

Last year a pre-season game in Toronto set WNBA records for broadcast viewership, attendance and merchandise sales in Canada.

The game comes at the end of what the WNBA says is its most-watched regular season in 21 years. This year, a record-number of Candians also tuned into the 2024 WNBA Draft, shattering the previous record by 111 per cent.

Sutton-Brown was the first Canadian selected as a WNBA All-Star. She said games like this are important in showcasing the talent and opportunities in the league.

"In order to be it, you have to see it. So for the young boys, the young girls, I think this is a great opportunity," she said. "I encourage dads to bring their daughters out. And then also your sons as well, because they're going to be advocates too when it comes to women and sports."

Saturday's game will be the fourth WNBA game played outside the U.S. In the morning, dozens of local youth will take part in an all-women-led basketball skills clinic.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and start at $26.