    • WNBA game in Edmonton moved to avoid conflict with Oilers' playoff run

    Nika Muhl, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected 14th overall by the Seattle Storm on April 15, 2024, in New York. (Adam Hunger) Nika Muhl, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected 14th overall by the Seattle Storm on April 15, 2024, in New York. (Adam Hunger)
    The WNBA is moving its preseason game in Canada between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm to May 4.

    The game was originally scheduled for May 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, but the NHL’s Oilers could potentially be hosting a Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings that day.

    The WNBA game will tipoff at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

    The league is playing a preseason game in Canada for the second straight year.

    Last season, the Chicago Sky's win over the Minnesota Lynx in Toronto attracted a sold out crowd and set records for TV viewers, attendance and merchandise sales in Canada.

