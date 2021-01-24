EDMONTON -- A two-vehicle collision in central Alberta on Saturday killed one driver and left two people with minor injuries. 

Around 5 p.m., a southbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound car at the intersection of Township Road 412 and Highway 815, RCMP say.

The 20-year-old woman driving the car died on scene.

The truck's driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

RCMP are investigating.  