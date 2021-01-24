Advertisement
Woman, 20, killed in crash north of Red Deer
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 8:50AM MST
EDMONTON -- A two-vehicle collision in central Alberta on Saturday killed one driver and left two people with minor injuries.
Around 5 p.m., a southbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound car at the intersection of Township Road 412 and Highway 815, RCMP say.
The 20-year-old woman driving the car died on scene.
The truck's driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.
RCMP are investigating.