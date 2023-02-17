Woman, 21, missing from southeast Edmonton for 2 weeks

A 21-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks.

Kiarah Ashley Knox was last seen near her home on Millbourne Road on Feb. 3.

Knox, according to Edmonton police, has "developmental delays and slurred speech."

She's white, 5'1" and 95 pounds, and has brown eyes and shorter brown hair.

Knox, whom police said walks with a limp, was wearing a pastel yellow jacket and running shoes when she disappeared.

"Her disappearance is out of character, and police and family are concerned for her wellbeing," the police release read.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.