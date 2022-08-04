Woman, 22, dead after Wednesday Highway 16A crash

A 22-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Parkland County.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 16A and Range Road 20, west of Edmonton, for the collision involving a truck and sedan around 1:35 p.m.

Investigators found the sedan tried to turn onto the highway ahead of the truck, which "did not have adequate time to stop" before colliding with the vehicle.

According to Mounties, the 22-year-old woman driving the sedan died as a result of her injuries. The 61-year-old man driving the truck sustained minor injuries.