Woman, 3 children needed police rescue after getting lost in Elk Island
A family needed to be rescued after getting lost in Elk Island National Park on Saturday, police say.
It had been dark for hours and their cell phone was dead by the time a rescuer on a snowmobile found them, according to officials.
The search by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP started around 8:30 p.m. after a woman who had three children with her "managed to make one phone call before her cell phone battery died."
The children were described as "very young."
Edmonton Police Service says it joined the efforts when members flying its helicopter, Air One, heard on the radio that Mounties were searching for the lost family.
Air One helped to find the group about four kilometres from where they were believed to be.
Footage taken by the Air One crew, and released by EPS on Tuesday, shows Edmonton police coming across the active search mission around 9:30 p.m.
"Where would they have last been seen?" an Air One crew member can be heard asking on the radio.
"We have a pin with no coordinates that show them southeast of our location by about seven kilometres and they should be somewheres in there," RCMP respond.
About eight minutes later, Air One radios Fort Saskatchewan Mounties again: "Fort Sask RCMP from Air One, we've got your folks here."
The footage shows a person on the ground, waving at the helicopter.
"They're in pretty deep off of this trail… Just keep moving south. You've got a ways to go," Air One directs RCMP on a snowmobile to the group.
“They were very glad to be able to assist the RCMP in locating this family and getting them to safety," Staff Sgt. Paul Shafer of the EPS' Flight Operations Section said of the Air One crew working Saturday.
