Woman, 55, struck by taxi driver in Edmonton crosswalk: police

A 55-year-old woman was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after she was hit by a taxi driver while trying to cross a downtown Edmonton avenue.

Police said the woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

"The taxi, operated by a 59-year-old male, was southbound on 101 Street turning west onto 103 Avenue when it struck a 55-year-old female pedestrian," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout wrote in a statement.

The woman suffered serious injuries and the EPS' Major Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene.

The intersection was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

The driver remained at the scene but police did not immediately announce any charges.