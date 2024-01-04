EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woman, 55, struck by taxi driver in Edmonton crosswalk: police

    Police investigate a collision that injured a pedestrian in downtown Edmonton on January 4, 2024. (Credit: Joceline Bazinet) Police investigate a collision that injured a pedestrian in downtown Edmonton on January 4, 2024. (Credit: Joceline Bazinet)

    A 55-year-old woman was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after she was hit by a taxi driver while trying to cross a downtown Edmonton avenue.

    Police said the woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

    "The taxi, operated by a 59-year-old male, was southbound on 101 Street turning west onto 103 Avenue when it struck a 55-year-old female pedestrian," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout wrote in a statement.

    The woman suffered serious injuries and the EPS' Major Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene.

    The intersection was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

    The driver remained at the scene but police did not immediately announce any charges.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News