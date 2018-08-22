An elderly woman is dead after she was run over by her own SUV in northeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Edmonton police responded to a report of an injured person in the area of 18 Street and 153 Avenue at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 74-year-old woman with the lower half of her body pinned under her Ford Flex.

She was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead, EPS said.

Investigators believe that as the woman attempted to make a U-turn she opened the door, put her foot on the ground to check behind her, and was pinned under her vehicle as it reversed.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police are investigating.