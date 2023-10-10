Woman abducted from home at Goodfish Lake in east-central Alberta: RCMP

RCMP are searching for a woman they believe was abducted from her home Tuesday in Goodfish Lake, Alta.

St. Paul RCMP said in a media release they received a report at 1:15 p.m. of threats with a firearm at a residence on the Goodfish reserve of Whitefish Lake First Nation, located about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Mounties say once officers arrived on the scene, they saw signs that Theresa Kathleen Coutre, 26, had been taken from her home against her will and was missing. Investigators believe she was taken forcibly by Shelby Jackson, a 33-year-old man who is also a resident of Goodfish Lake.

Coutre is described as having a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 134 lb.

Jackson has a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 230 lb.

Both have ties to eastern Alberta, Edmonton, Fort McMurray and Lethbridge, say RCMP.

Anyone with information about where Coutre or Jackson may be is asked to phone 9-1-1. Anyone with information about Coutre's disappearance is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888.