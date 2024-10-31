Woman airlifted to hospital in Edmonton after being struck by scooter in Cold Lake

A woman was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton after she was hit by an electric scooter in Cold Lake earlier this week.

The city issued a public safety announcement around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, urging residents to steer clear of the area between 75 Avenue and 69 Avenue (Museum Way) while emergency responders worked in the area.

The incident happened around 8 a.m., and while EMS responded first, police were notified soon after.

The trail reopened around 5 p.m. that evening, with RCMP continuing to investigate the collision.

“Someone was on the trail, and they were hit by an electric scooter,” said Cst. Cory Riggs, Public Information Officer for Alberta RCMP, speaking with Lakeland This Week. He added the woman was taken by ambulance to hospital and then flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton for treatment.

The electric vehicle involved in the incident is suspected to be a GIO model. “I can't say 100 per cent sure it was one of those GIO scooters, but that's what we believe it could have been,” Riggs said.

The 40-year-old male operating the scooter stayed at the scene and assisted emergency responders. RCMP are investigating whether criminal charges may be applicable.

"[He] stayed on scene and then helped EMS. We're investigating if it's criminal in nature, but at this time the investigation hasn't got to that point yet, so no clue on if charges will be coming," said Riggs.

Future updates may be released, depending on if charges are laid. The investigation remains ongoing, with RCMP examining the incident to determine any further actions.