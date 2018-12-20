

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP have found a woman who witnesses say was restrained and pushed into a vehicle in Red Deer.

The suspicious vehicle—a white SUV thought to be either a GMC Acadia or Dodge Journey—was last seen driving west on 39 Street.

Just after 2:30 p.m., police were called about an argument between a man and woman on 55 Street and Thomlison Avenue. It was believed they left in a vehicle together, but that the woman left unwillingly.

Then, at 2:40 p.m., police received another call about a similar argument. The caller said the man appeared to restrain the woman and push her into a vehicle.

Police said both people and the vehicle have been located. An investigation has been launched.

RCMP said they do not believe the public is in any danger and thanked those who called in with information.