EDMONTON -- An Edmonton couple was arrested and charged after a woman and a girl were procured for sex in the Edmonton area, ALERT said.

ALERT’s Human Trafficking Unit arrested Anita Pickering, 55, and Ross Pickering, 51, on Nov. 3.

Ross Pickering was charged with trafficking in a person, advertising the sexual services of another person, procuring, procuring a person under the age of 18 and obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person.

Anita Pickering was charged with trafficking in a person, procuring, and obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person.

"Right now, we know of two victims, but if there are any more victims, we would appreciate for them to come forward," ALERT Sgt. Lance Parker said. "It would help us in the investigation and also we'd be able to provide them the assistance they need and the services that are out there for the victims."

The Pickerings are out on bail.