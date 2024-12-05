Woman arrested after alleged child abduction attempt in Cold Lake

A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to take a six-year-old girl from a Cold Lake restaurant.

RCMP said the woman walked into the restaurant on 50 Street in Cold Lake South on Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m.

She then reportedly picked up the girl from a chair and attempted to leave. She was stopped by the family and the girl was safely recovered.

The woman ran away, but RCMP said officers were able to find her shortly after.

The 30-year-old Cold Lake resident has been charged with abduction of a person under 14. RCMP said she did not know the girl.

She was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Paul on Thursday.