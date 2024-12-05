EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woman arrested after alleged child abduction attempt in Cold Lake

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to take a six-year-old girl from a Cold Lake restaurant.

    RCMP said the woman walked into the restaurant on 50 Street in Cold Lake South on Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m. 

    She then reportedly picked up the girl from a chair and attempted to leave. She was stopped by the family and the girl was safely recovered.

    The woman ran away, but RCMP said officers were able to find her shortly after.

    The 30-year-old Cold Lake resident has been charged with abduction of a person under 14. RCMP said she did not know the girl.

    She was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Paul on Thursday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News