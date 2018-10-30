Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Woman arrested after punching ETS driver
The man on the left, an ETS bus driver, was punched in the face by an impaired passenger on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested after she punched an ETS driver in northeast Edmonton Tuesday morning.
EPS responded to an assault in the area of 118 Avenue and 40 Street at approximately 11:15 a.m.
An impaired passenger punched the driver in the face because the man allegedly refused to open the bus doors as he pulled away from a stop, police said.
The driver was taken to hospital with a bloody nose, ETS said.
A replacement bus was sent to resume operations.
There is no word on charges.