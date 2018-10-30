A 24-year-old woman was arrested after she punched an ETS driver in northeast Edmonton Tuesday morning.

EPS responded to an assault in the area of 118 Avenue and 40 Street at approximately 11:15 a.m.

An impaired passenger punched the driver in the face because the man allegedly refused to open the bus doors as he pulled away from a stop, police said.

The driver was taken to hospital with a bloody nose, ETS said.

A replacement bus was sent to resume operations.

There is no word on charges.