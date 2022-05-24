Woman arrested in Strathcona County double stabbing

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after two men were stabbed in a vehicle on Highway 21, said police.

Strathcona RCMP received a report of an assault from the Strathcona County Hospital, where two men had come in with stab wounds.

According to the pair of victims, they were assaulted while on their way to Sherwood Park by a woman who they knew.

Both men suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital, according to RCMP.

Denise Deschamps, 23, of Wetaskiwin has been charged with:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

disobeying a court order (x2)

Deschamps is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.