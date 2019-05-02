A 27-year-old woman was caught driving 120 km/h over the speed limit in High Prairie, Alta., last week.

RCMP pulled over a woman driving 180 km/h on a 60 km/h zone on Highway 2 entering High Prairie on Friday, April 26, at approximately 2:45 a.m.

The woman was fined, charged with careless driving and has a mandatory court appearance.

The GDL driver also failed an alcohol test and had her vehicle seized for seven days and licence suspended.

RCMP reminds drivers with GDL licences there is a zero tolerance for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

High Prairie is located approximately 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.