A woman has been charged after she allegedly failed to remain at the scene of a northeast Edmonton crash where she struck an elderly man in early August.

Police said they pulled over 23-year-old Pritshma Singh a short period after she ran over a 78-year-old man with her 2014 white Mazda CX5 on Fort Road, just south of 129 Avenue, at approximately 12:35 a.m. August 4.

The victim was hit as he crossed the east side of the northbound lanes to the west side of the southbound lanes, EPS said. He died in hospital three days later.

Singh allegedly left the scene of the crash and was pulled over at a traffic stop, police said.

She has been charged with failing to remain at a collision causing death and careless driving.