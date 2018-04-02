A woman is in custody and facing charges after allegedly starting a fire at the Leduc Hospital on Thursday.

Leduc Fire and RCMP responded to the Leduc Hospital just before 5 a.m. after a fire was started in an emergency ward washroom.

RCMP said a woman was seen in the emergency ward bringing “material” inside a washroom.

Nadine Breau, 45, was arrested near the hospital shortly after the fire was started, police said. She has been charged with arson, two counts of mischief causing property damage, possession of stolen property and a weapon.

She is scheduled to appear in court April 5.