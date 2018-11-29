A woman was charged with arson after a house fire north of downtown Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home in the area of 97 Street and 111 Avenue at 7:34 a.m. The fire, which started on the porch, was under control at 7:49 a.m. and out at 8:35 a.m.

There were a number of people inside the home at the time, but they escaped the fire and went to a neighbour’s home.

No one was injured in the fire, EPS said.

The woman was charged with arson and breach.