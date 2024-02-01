Woman charged with attempted murder in small town shooting

A woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a Saturday shooting in Hardisty, Alta.

The 42-year-old woman also faces weapon and assault charges.

The victim, a male whose age police did not share, was taken to an Edmonton hospital where he remains in critical condition, Mounties said Thursday.

The woman is being held in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7 in Camrose.

Hardisty, a community of less than 500, is located about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.