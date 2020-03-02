EDMONTON -- A 30-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving after a crash on the Yellowhead Trail Monday morning, Edmonton police said.

Officers responded to the crash on Yellowhead Trail, between 142 Street and St. Albert Trail, at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Police said the 30-year-old female driver of a Jeep Compass stalled in one of the eastbound lanes before she was hit by a Subaru Forrester at "highway speeds."

The 19-year-old female driver of the Subaru was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said, and the passenger in her vehicle was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The Jeep driver was charged with impaired driving, police said.

The eastbound lanes reopened at approximately 3 p.m.