EDMONTON -- A woman is facing charges after a fatal ATV collision in Fort Chipewyan earlier this week.

RCMP say a pedestrian was seriously injured on Wednesday after being hit by an ATV on Mackenzie Avenue in Fort Chipewyan.

He was airlifted to an Edmonton area hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The 21-year-old driver from Fort Chipewyan has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Wednesday.