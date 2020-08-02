EDMONTON -- A woman has been accused of the second-degree murder of a 29-year-old resident of St. Paul, Alta.

St. Paul RCMP say they found Harold Crane Jr. dead outside an apartment building on Saturday just after 3 a.m.

A female was identified as the suspect and was arrested at the scene of the incident.

Medeline Delver-Cardinal, 28, of St. Paul has been charged.

Police say there are no other suspects.

Cardinal is scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court on August 4.