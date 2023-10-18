Edmonton

    • Woman charged with second-degree murder of 75-year-old man on Bigstone Cree Nation

    A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man Tuesday on Bigstone Cree Nation.

    RCMP in Wabasca said in a media release they answered a report of an assault on the First Nation, which is located about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton, arriving at a residence to find an injured 75-year-old man.

    Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead by paramedics on scene.

    Following an investigation by Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit, a 20-year-old woman, also a resident of Bigstone Cree Nation, has been charged with second-degree murder and is set to next appear before the Alberta Court of Justice on Thursday in Wabasca.

