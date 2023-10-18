Edmonton

    • Woman charged with second-degree murder on Bigstone Cree Nation

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 75-year-old woman Tuesday on Bigstone Cree Nation.

    RCMP in Wabasca said in a media release they answered a report of an assault on the First Nation, which is located about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton, arriving at a residence to find an injured 75-year-old woman.

    Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead by paramedics on scene.

    Following an investigation by Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit, a 20-year-old woman, also a resident of Bigstone Cree Nation, has been charged with second-degree murder and is set to next appear before the Alberta Court of Justice on Thursday in Wabasca.

    Correction

    The original version of the story said a man was the victim. In fact, the victim was female.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Canada evacuates 41 diplomats and their families from India: Joly

    Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their family members from India, after New Delhi threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News