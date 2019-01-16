

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A woman and a four-year-old are dead after their car lost control and collided with an oncoming truck.

RCMP were called at 11:30 a.m. to the scene of a crash on Highway 756 northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

According to investigators, the car was travelling north on Highway 756 when it lost control and crashed into an oncoming southbound truck.

The 35-year-old woman and four-year-old passenger, from O’Chiese First Nation, were pronounced dead on scene.

The two men in the truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

A collision analyst remained on scene for several hours investigating. At the time, road conditions were reported as slippery due to freezing rain in the area.