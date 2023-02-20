Woman dead after weekend crash involving ETS bus

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 108A Street and Whitemud Drive.

According to police, a 2006 Hyundai Azera was driving south on 108A Street when it ran a stop sign and was hit by an ETS bus driving west on Whitemud Drive from 106 Street.

The 36-year-old man driving the bus was taken to hospital, along with the 36-year-old man driving the car, and a 37-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl who were also in the car.

All of the injured people reportedly had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the woman's condition worsened while in hospital, and she died on Feb. 19.

The three passengers on the bus did not report any injuries.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.